Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts changes in lifestyle

Taurus - (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prosperity brings changes in lifestyle while health is also good. Express love in the relationship and be happy today. Take up new roles at the office to deliver the best results. You are also spared from major ailments today. Be fair in your love life and also ensure you give the best performance at work. Prosperity brings changes in lifestyle while health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024. You are also spared from major ailments today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to share all emotions with the lover. There will be fun in life and you both will spend more time together. Taurus natives on travel should also connect with their partner over call to express their feelings. Today is good to propose and the response will also be positive. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents. The female natives who face opposition from their parents will have good news. Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor issues in the first half of the day, your performance will be good at the workplace. Keep politics out and also maintain a good rapport with the seniors. Your cordial attitude will help in team assignments. Some Taurus will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals and will also be confident about the new business idea. Students looking for admission to a foreign university can also expect positive news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will play spoilsport today. However, it is good to have a curb on expenditure. Wealth will come in and your priority needs to be to save for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will win a legal battle over property and a few female natives will also settle financial disputes with siblings. You may contribute to a celebration at the office but do not lend a big amount to anyone as getting back will be a tough task.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Though you may not have serious illnesses or ailments, keep a tab on the diet. Cut down fiat and oil and have more proteins and vitamins. Some females may develop migraine in the second half of the day. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

