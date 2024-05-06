Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts a harmonious love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in yourself and that works! Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

A happy love life complemented by a productive professional one and strong financial status makes the day. No major health issue will trouble you as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take up crucial love decisions today including marriage. Manage the work to obtain the utmost professional success. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will exist in the relationship. Be productive in terms of love and your efforts to resolve a past issue in the relationship will also work today. Keep your love affair free from the interventions of family members or friends. A third person may try to influence your decisions that need utmost care. Single Taurus natives will find a new person in the second part of the day. Propose confidently as the chance of getting it accepted is higher.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with discipline and you will achieve all targets without compromising the quality today. Some new assignments will come to you which also prove your acceptability at the workplace. Be careful to keep your ego out of your professional life. Some clients will be impressed by your commitment and discipline. Some natives will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one before the day ends. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. Wealth will pour in from different sources today. Be careful when you lend a big amount to someone. Ensure you get it back on time. Some Taurus natives will settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. A legal issue will also end today. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today. Some female natives will also buy vehicles today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy through a steady lifestyle. Keep unhygienic habits away and go for a life with balanced exercise and diet. Stay calm at the office and do not bring the office pressure to the home. Spend more time with the family. Senior citizens should not skip medicines even while traveling. Some children will develop viral fever today and there can also be risks associated with throat problems.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)