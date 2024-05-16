Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts trouble in business
Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 16, 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. Settle domestic issues with a mature attitude.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a happy love life complemented by a successful professional one.
Have a happy love life complemented by a successful professional one. Your financial status will be good & no major health issues will also cause trouble today. Settle domestic issues with a mature attitude. No major professional issue will upset you. You may consider financial investments today and health will be fine.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Ensure you stay happy and in love today. Despite minor ego-related issues, the love affair will be intact. Put in attention to keep the lover happy. Ensure you don’t indulge in the personal affairs of the lover and also do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Some married Taurus females will conceive today. Office affair seems romantic but can be lethal for married natives as their marital life will be devastated today. Single Taurus natives will be happy to fall in love again.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Your professional performance will deserve applause today. You may take up challenging tasks to accomplish them. Be careful while interacting with clients. Your attitude is crucial in team meetings and you should also ensure to keep a distance from the opposite gender today. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can attend them confidently. Some businessmen will have troubles in expanding the trade to new territories but things will improve in a few days.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Your monetary status will permit crucial decisions at work and personal life. Money will come in from different sources, permitting you to meet up all requirements. Avoid lending big amounts to friends or relatives. You will have a tough time receiving it back. While the day is not good to invest in the speculative business, some businessmen will find financial support from partners in business expansion.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
No major health risk will impact the routine life. However, some females will complain about skin infections and vision-related issues. Ensure you maintain a balanced personal and office life. Some females may develop skin and throat infections in the second half of the day. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
