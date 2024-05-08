 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts no major professional changes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts no major professional changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about monetary expenses while your health is normal.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no medical issue will disturb the routine life.

Settle the love-related issues and also take care of the professional challenges today. Be careful about monetary expenses while your health is normal. Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. No major professional hiccup will come up. Handle wealth with care. No medical issue will disturb the routine life.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: No major professional hiccup will come up.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: No major professional hiccup will come up.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Be expressive in love. Do not let emotions make decisions in a relationship. Your partner prefers you to be present at every crucial moment. Ensure you meet the expectations of the lover today. Female natives who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem. Single females can expect a proposal today at the office or classroom. Keep your love life free from egos.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

No major professional challenge will impact the day. Be cordial within the team and this will help you in team assignments. Those who are into sales and marketing will need to travel to a new place. Government officers can expect a transfer to a job or place. Some traders will have issues with authorities but this will be resolved sooner. Entrepreneurs may have new ideas but wait for a day or two to bring them out. 

 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Financial prosperity will be the highlight of the day Avoid monetary arguments with relatives or siblings that may lead to chaos within the family. Today is also good to donate money to charity or to financially help a friend. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business. Some Taurus natives will also make hotel reservations and flight bookings for vacation abroad. 

 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Stay away from alcohol today as the health horoscope predicts a minor accident. Do not drive at night. Have a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Today is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Some children may develop skin infections which will require medical attention. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Stay positive in attitude as it is crucial for mental health.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  •  Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  •  Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  •  Symbol Bull
  •  Element Earth
  •  Body Part Neck &amp; Throat
  •  Sign Ruler Venus
  •  Lucky Day Friday
  •  Lucky Color Pink
  •  Lucky Number 6
  •  Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts no major professional changes

IPL 2024 Coverage

