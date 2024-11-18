Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts a robust love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Make your dreams come true Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Ensure you are committed to the relationship and keep the lover in good spirits.

Have a robust love life. Ensure you meet up the expectations at work today Pay attention to your health. Prosperity also helps in major investments.

Be cordial with the lover and ensure you spend more creative hours together. At the office, take up new assignments to gain better professional growth. Both health and wealth will also be free from major issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not invite trouble in the love affair through alter egos. Ensure you are committed to the relationship and keep the lover in good spirits. Those who are not still sure about the future of the relationship will find new options ahead. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Some love affairs will take a turn today with the support of parents. Marriage is also on the cards. Some females may also go back to the ex-lover but ensure this does not impact the current relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will help you meet the deadlines. Consider the second part of the day to give new ideas at work that will also invite accolades from the seniors. Some females will put down the paper and will join a new organization for a better package. Students need to put in a little additional effort to be successful. Those who are looking for admission to a foreign university can expect positive news today. Entrepreneurs can launch new ideas without apprehension. Those who are willing to launch a new business will also be successful.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Fortunate females will inherit a family property while you may also be required to contribute to a celebration at home or at the office. Pick the second part of the day to buy electronic appliances. Some Taurus females will also try the fortune in stock and speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Avoid junk food and ensure your plate is filled with more vegetables and fruits today. Avoid lifting heavy objects and seniors should be careful about sugar intake. Try yoga and meditation for better physical and mental health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)