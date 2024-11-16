Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 15, 2024 predicts career opportunities in these professions

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your valor speaks your personality Keep troubles at bay in personal and professional life. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks at work today. Wealth will come in but cut down the expenditure. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024: Wealth will come in but cut down the expenditure.

No serious problem will hurt your love life. At the workplace, your performance will speak well. Your financial status will be superb today and no major medical issue will trouble the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you spare time for the lover. Be cool even while having arguments in your personal life. Your lover may provoke you but do not lose your temper. The first half of the day is auspicious to propose to your crush. As the stars of romance are stronger today, the response will be positive. Some lovers will find the support of parents while a successful love affair may also lead to professional gains.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Keep your egos in the backseat while entering the office and focus on the tasks. Your discipline will invite appreciation from seniors. Impress your clients with a positive attitude. Some bankers, financial managers, accountants, architects, interior designers, and nurses will see opportunities to grow. Those who aspire to move abroad will have good options. Businessmen will see good returns while there can also be expansion-related issues that require more patience. Students looking for higher studies will find new options today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good but ensure you keep track of the expenditure. Do not splurge on the finance. Avoid large-scale investment. Some females will settle all pending dues while businessmen will receive a bank loan. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. You may also consider financially helping a friend but ensure you get it back on time.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Spend more time with family or friends. You may start visiting a gym today. Some females will quit smoking and there will also be relief from viral fever today. Those who have diabetes and liver-related issues may need medical attention. Do not lift heavy objects today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)