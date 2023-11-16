Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts a positive outlook at work
Read Taurus daily horoscope for November 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says confidence is your weapon today
Accept the changes in the love life and love the partner sincerely. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful. Take care of your health as well.
Handle all romance-related issues with diligence. Every new opportunity at the workplace is a chance to prove your mettle. While financial success gives you the liberty to make investment decisions, your health will also be good.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Be ready for surprises today. You will see positive changes in the relationship today. Some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse may get a new lease of life. Handle situations smartly. Be positive about the troubles in the love affair and also approach issues on a positive note. An ex-lover may be back in the life which will also play a crucial role. You may also expect both financial and moral support from your partner in business ventures.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be serious at the workplace as the management will expect good results. Some professionals will not be able to deliver in the first half of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Entrepreneurs can expand their business to new territories. Professionals seeking a job change can update their CVs as new interview calls will come. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and civil engineering will see job opportunities abroad.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
You are fortunate today in terms of wealth. Money will flow in from different sources and you may consider buying home appliances as well as jewelry. Today is also good to repair houses or to even buy a new vehicle. You will be happy to try financial luck in the stock market or speculative business. You may also see success in the online lottery today.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while driving at night. You should avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Some Taurus natives, especially seniors will develop respiratory issues in the second part of the day. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
