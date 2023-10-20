Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts a time for project launch

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay cool today Settle troubles within the love life with care. Professionally you deliver good results today. Though money is there, handle it carefully on essential needs. Taurus Daily Horoscope, October 20, 2023: Troubleshoot love-related problems to stay happy in life

Troubleshoot love-related problems to stay happy in life. New assignments will come to you and ensure you handle them proficiently. There will be no financial woes today and health is normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You may comfortably settle the love-related issues. Your partner will shower affection and will also accept it back. Keep egos out of the relationship and do not impose your concepts on the partner. Handle issues with a mature mind and do not lose your temper today. Value the person and consider the opinions in life. Stay calm even while have differences in opinions. Articulate your feelings accurately.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to launch a new project at the office. Those who are team leaders or managers will see success in dealing with clients. Your communication will work out at the negotiation table. Bankers and financial managers should pay special attention to figures, especially in the first half of the day. Be disciplined at team meetings and your ideas will have takers today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care. Despite a good income, it is good to stay away from the massive buying of luxury items. Save for the rainy day. However, you can consider investing in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Entrepreneurs will receive additional funds from even foreign locations which will augment their financial condition. Some Taurus natives will receive financial help from the family of their spouse. You may also resolve a financial dispute with a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle the health carefully. Females and children may complain about digestion issues and throat pain today. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues. Avoid food rich in oil and instead, go for a menu packed with fruits and veggies. Pregnant women must be cautious while taking part in adventure sports. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

