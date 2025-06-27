Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Taurus Horoscope for 27 June 2025: A celebration with family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 27, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Ensure you keep the lover in high spirits today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the cards close to the heart

Overcome the professional and personal challenges to achieve success. You will take up new tasks at the office to bring out better results. Wealth is also good.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Ensure you keep the lover in high spirits today. (Freepik)
Ensure you keep the lover in high spirits today. Your professional life will also be free from chaos today. Prosperity exists but health can cause issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Keep the lover happy today and spend more time together. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may upset the lover. You should also not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today. Some relationships will turn toxic and the second part of the day is good to come out of suffocating relationships. Married females may also be required to maintain a cordial relationship with the relatives and parents of the spouse today. 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Continue the commitment at work today. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. All clients need to be satisfied and never indulge in anything that may risk their job. Accountants, bankers, financial managers, and cashiers need to be cautious with figures today as there can be confusion and controversies related to monetary dealings in your life. Some entrepreneurs will get into trouble with authorities that require diplomatic handling. 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Wealth will come in today and you may also seriously consider investing in the stock market. You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling or friend. While some females will inherit a property a few may need to contribute to a celebration within the family. For businessmen, partnerships will work out in raising funds. You may buy a vehicle or even a new property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Those who have a history of cardiac illness should be careful today as complications may happen in the second part of the day. Athletes may have minor injuries and females will develop gynecological issues. Minor oral health issues may also trouble the natives. You should also skip both aerated drinks and junk food. Children may have minor bruises while playing but the routine life will be unaffected.

 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
