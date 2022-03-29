Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 29: Try to reassess your activities

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Things might seem bad, but they aren't so. All you need to do is keep a positive attitude towards things around you and life in general. You must not let negative thoughts ruin your day. You must remember that you have faced a more difficult situation with so much grace and determination. You are a strong person who sets a good precedence for others to follow. You must only focus on your dreams and find ways to fulfil them. The stars are not favorable for a long-distance vacation. You are somebody who loves adventures. And you have planned a trip which offers paragliding, river rafting and mountaineering. However, you are advised to put your travel plans on hold for a while. Property dealing is important and should be done with due consultation and utmost precautions. You are advised to invest in property pre-owned by a relative.

Taurus Finance Today

To experience a considerable monetary gain, you must stop being speculative about your investment. Adopt a positive approach to things and it may help in dealing with money matters in a calm and composed manner.

Taurus Family Today

Try to maintain a good conversation with your parents. Unknowingly, you have been overlooking their needs. For you, your family is your priority, but it's your busy schedule that becomes a hurdle in serving your parents.

Taurus Career Today

Promising and new job opportunities may be offered to you. Those who are in the education sector can expect good turnover with a decent increase in admissions. Try to reassess your activities to gain more profits.

Taurus Health Today

Continue the exercise you have been recommended by your physician for your backache. You have a sweet tooth and sweets are your weakness, but you check your intake to avoid further complications and minor health issues.

Taurus Love Life Today

The day can be special if you chose to express your feelings to that special someone. Things will be more beautiful and pleasant than you are expecting them to be. So be ready with the gift and flowers she loves to make her feel special and loved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White





