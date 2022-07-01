Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 1,'22 states, unexpected gains

TAURUS(Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives will have to work harder to accomplish their tasks. This can lead to delays which can make you upset. Don't be angry and stubborn, due to which some of your tasks may get obstructed. Try to adapt yourself at your workplace to ensure better harmony. Unexpected gains from past speculations are on the cards. Striving to bring harmony to the domestic front would succeed. Affairs of the heart may bring much joy as you spend some time with your partner. You need to maintain a consistent routine for exercising and follow a well-balanced diet which includes all the vitamins and minerals followed by an optimum protein intake. This will be the right time to upgrade your skills and enroll yourself in any learning program. Inheriting property from your relatives seems to be ahead. You will have to be diplomatic in handling any opposition.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives in business are advised to be cautious in taking any new decision. There is a slight likelihood of your involvement in a dispute which can take an emotional and financial toll on you. Unexpected monetary gain may come your way today. This will enable you to consolidate your savings.

Taurus Family Today Today family ties may brighten the day of Taureans. You can even receive financial benefits from your father's side. You will pay attention to the family and understand their needs. This will make your bond stronger.

Taurus Career Today Today's workplace can remain a little turbulent for Taurus natives. There can be stress between other co-workers and you may get dragged into their politics. Remain neutral and try to stay out of it. It may cause issues later on.

Taurus Health Today Eating nuts, a nutritious diet and consistently engaging yourself in exercise is the key to a healthy routine. Moderate exercise is recommended. It will make you flexible and keep your mobility in check.

Taurus Love Life Today Married couples may enjoy cordial relationships with their in-laws. Slowing down and spending time with your partner will help you strengthen your relationship. Singles may connect with someone who is part of their social circle.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

