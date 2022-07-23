Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23, '22 states, date night

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives may have an average day. You may need a push on the professional front to perform well. Your family front may not be very eventful. Your loved ones may be busy in their routine activities, which may make your day boring as well. Plan fun activities with children to bring cheer at home. On the romantic front, you may need to reignite your passions to keep the spark alive. A date night might work wonders. You may need to keep a watchful eye on your health, overdoing anything may lead to trouble. However, your financial front may be precarious. Not spending wisely may lead to monetary losses. On the flipside, a vacation with family and friends is likely to break the monotony and help you relax and unwind. Matters of property may need careful handling. Students may do well in entrance exams.

Taurus Finance Today For Taurus natives, the day may not be promising on the financial front. Investments are likely to bring disappointments. You may be unable to save surplus capital to start a new business venture.

Taurus Family Today Taureans need to keep their promises to maintain harmony at home. An eligible bachelor in the family might find a suitable match. This may spread cheer amongst family members. However, stay away from rude behavior.

Taurus Career Today On the professional front, Taurus natives need to remain focused on your work, or lack of concentration could land you in a soup. Your ideas may be beneficial to the organization. However, you may not be given due credit for it.

Taurus Health Today Taurus natives need to pay attention to the warning signs of the body. Excess wear and tear could aggravate your underlying conditions. Light exercises, meditation and yoga are likely to bring you relief and keep you fit.

Taurus Love Life Today On the romantic front, past issues with your partner need sorting or it can create rifts in the relationship. Understanding your beloved’s feelings and treasuring the bond may help you take your love life to the next level.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

