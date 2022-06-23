Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 23,'22 states, encourage kids

TAURUS(Apr 21-May20)

This is a good day and you may make some important decisions on the career front. Negotiating new deals or contracts is on the cards. You should reward the efforts of your kids and encourage them to do better on the academic front. This is a lucky day for teachers, politicians, entrepreneurs and business owners as they can get good opportunities to grow professionally. Stars indicate that you may pay special attention to your marriage or love life. Spending time with family may be your main priority as your kids are a source of happiness for you.

Some may see considerable improvement in their health and plan a trip to a romantic or thrilling destination. Avoid comparing your life with others as it can destroy your happiness, enjoy whatever you have.

What else is there to know about the day? Know more:

Taurus Finance Today:

There may be some financial gains as planets associated with finances are strong. You should pay attention towards your financial investments. Some good returns or an amazing deal is on the cards.

Taurus Family Today:

Day is suitable on the family front. The peace and harmony among family members will allow you to have a great time. You may invite your best buddies over dinner. An ancestral property may transfer to your name.

Taurus Career Today:

This is an excellent day to make big moves on the career front. Your amazing performance may result in desired outcomes. Some may be busy in improving their technical skills. Colleagues or seniors may admire you.

Taurus Health Today:

Day seems good and you may be busy organizing your home or office. You might include a new fitness regime in your daily routine.

Taurus Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day on the love front. You may enjoy a long and romantic drive with your partner. Some gestures for your lover may surprise you. You should be careful and not hurt your spouse’s feelings.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON