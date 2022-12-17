Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Maintain a positive atmosphere

Taurus Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Maintain a positive atmosphere

horoscope
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. You may experience some ups and downs but your inner strength and confidence will help you to achieve your goals.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022:Your day may be filled with joy and happiness. (Pixabay)
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022:Your day may be filled with joy and happiness.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your day may be filled with joy and happiness. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have a great time with your partner who will shower lots of love upon you. You may experience some ups and downs but your inner strength and confidence will help you to achieve your goals. To sustain mental stability and toughness, start meditation and yoga. Determination and hard work may uplift your career growth. Get-togethers with your friends and families will boost your energy and create a stress-free environment. Utilize your energy in some creativity and fly to different places with your loved ones. Be highly cautious while investing in properties. Inculcate a balanced diet to lead a healthy disease-free life.

Taurus Finance Today

There may be no scarcity in your income and you are capable enough to balance your expenses for long-term benefits. However, if you are negligent in handling your excessive expenses, this may be alarming for you. Making a huge investment in property or any asset may turn out to be fruitful after seeking a bit of wise advice from a property dealer is advisable.

Taurus Family Today

Avoid being rude and harsh. Be calm and composed to avoid any negative atmosphere in your home. Acknowledge your family as may extend great support to reduce your burden on the home front. Enjoy flying to your favourite place or eating sumptuous dishes to create happy moments. While travelling with family, strictly adhere to traffic rules to be safe.

Taurus Career Today

Your hard work may prove to be fruitful. You may win the hearts of your seniors. Your status will rise and you may get transferred to your favourite place. There may be a hike in your income and your skills may enhance in your workplace.

Taurus Health Today

You may have good health free from stress and any illness. Maintain it by including a balanced diet which helps to boost your inner energy and strength, and perform meditation daily.

Taurus Love Life Today

Express your love and you may end up marrying the person you love. Your love life may be at par excellence, but some hurdles may shake you. Be strong from within and take a stand by your partner to prove eternal love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

