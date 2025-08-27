Taurus Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Start the day with a positive note

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Rev up your life through commitment Consider communication in a love affair to settle the troubles. Overcome the professional challenges to obtain the best outcomes. Wealth is also positive. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve the love-related issues today, and also consider taking risks at work to obtain career growth. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to take risks in terms of romance. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lovers, and some love affairs will demand more communication. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today. Some love affairs may turn toxic, and you need to be careful about them. Office romance can go wrong, and this may also impact both personal and professional life. Some long-distance relationships may fail to give the expected results.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to settle all professional issues, including your ego clashes with seniors. This will benefit in future assignments. IT professionals, photographers, musicians, authors, lawyers, automation experts, bankers, accountants, athletes, and academicians may have a tough day where their performance will be evaluated but will not be counted positively. You are also good at taking the business to new areas, including foreign destinations. Students appearing for competitive examinations will have a successful day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. A previous investment will bring a good return. Some male natives may also get income through an online lottery. Pick the day to repay a loan or even clear all pending dues. Buying a property or investing in mutual funds is a good investment option. Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with a positive note and keep office stress out of family life. Some male natives will have mental stress today, and practice yoga and meditation to overcome this crisis. You may also join a gym today. Do not lift heavy objects casually, as accidents may happen. Seniors may develop chest-related issues, and some children will have a viral fever today. It is also good to be careful about the breathing issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)