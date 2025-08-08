Taurus Horoscope Today for August 8, 2025: Expect a happy romantic life

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never compromise on ideals Expect a happy romantic life. Overcome the professional crisis through commitment and discipline. Financial issues will exist today. Health demands attention. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Enjoy the best side of romance today. Professionally, you will perform great, winning many accolades. Both health and wealth may not be at their best today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see new dimensions today. Some relationships will get stronger, and some may even move towards marriage. There may also be breakups, and you need not be upset about it, as life has better things in store for you. You should be careful about the words or statements you make while spending time together. Married male natives must keep a distance from their ex-lover, as this may create confusion in marital life today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay committed to the work, and the second part of the day will bring success in the form of additional responsibilities, appreciation emails, or promotion. Those who handle electronics or machines may expect a hike in designation. Banking, accounting, animation, aviation, human resources, and interior design professionals will have a tough schedule and may also expect criticism from the seniors. Students need to work hard to crack the examination, and some students will also move abroad for higher studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You should keep a watch on the expenditure and maintain a proper payment structure to resolve the minor financial crisis. Those who are traveling should also be careful while making online payments. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Entrepreneurs can expect a good return today. As per the predictions, the second half of the day is also good to buy electronic devices.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up, and you should be careful not to miss the medicines. Those who have a history of cardiac illness need to be extremely cautious today. Some females may develop migraine or hypertension. Some senior natives may also fall down while walking through slippery areas. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from snacks that are deep-fried.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)