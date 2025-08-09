Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Taurus Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: The day may bring financial tussles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Troubleshoot all love-related issues today. 

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game

Expect minor troubles in the love affair, but be sensible in handling them. Take up new responsibilities at the office. Be careful about financial expenditures.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot all love-related issues today. Though challenges will be there, you will be good at professional life. Financially, you are not good, and your health also requires special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments today as these may lead to tremors in the coming days. You should devote more time to your lover, and this will help you settle the issues today. There will also be issues associated with egos, and some females will also prefer coming out of the love affair. Those who recently had a break-up will also find someone interesting. The day is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females may also find minor issues that demand open communication.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the targets today. Some responsibilities will keep you engaged in the second part of the day. You may also prefer taking up a new job or a new project, while those who handle government assignments will face criticisms over the deadlines. You should be careful while interacting with seniors, and office politics may also play spoilsport. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts, and students may require more commitment to clear the examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to payments. You should be careful about the expenditure and cut down on luxury shopping. You may also require funds for medical expenditure within the family, while some legal issues may also come up. Some pending dues will be cleared, while you may also inherit a family property. You should be ready to provide financial help for a needy relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep unhealthy habits out of your life. Go for a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Pregnant females must not lift heavy objects and should also avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. Some natives will have kidney or heart-related problems, but they won’t be too serious. Children may also develop viral fever or digestive issues today. It is also good to avoid alcohol and tobacco today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: The day may bring financial tussles
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
