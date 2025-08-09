Taurus Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: The day may bring financial tussles

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game Expect minor troubles in the love affair, but be sensible in handling them. Take up new responsibilities at the office. Be careful about financial expenditures. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot all love-related issues today. Though challenges will be there, you will be good at professional life. Financially, you are not good, and your health also requires special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments today as these may lead to tremors in the coming days. You should devote more time to your lover, and this will help you settle the issues today. There will also be issues associated with egos, and some females will also prefer coming out of the love affair. Those who recently had a break-up will also find someone interesting. The day is also good to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females may also find minor issues that demand open communication.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the targets today. Some responsibilities will keep you engaged in the second part of the day. You may also prefer taking up a new job or a new project, while those who handle government assignments will face criticisms over the deadlines. You should be careful while interacting with seniors, and office politics may also play spoilsport. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts, and students may require more commitment to clear the examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to payments. You should be careful about the expenditure and cut down on luxury shopping. You may also require funds for medical expenditure within the family, while some legal issues may also come up. Some pending dues will be cleared, while you may also inherit a family property. You should be ready to provide financial help for a needy relative.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep unhealthy habits out of your life. Go for a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Pregnant females must not lift heavy objects and should also avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. Some natives will have kidney or heart-related problems, but they won’t be too serious. Children may also develop viral fever or digestive issues today. It is also good to avoid alcohol and tobacco today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

