Taurus Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: Good returns from past investments

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not succumb to egos The love life will be creative and you may prefer spending more time with your partner. Take up new tasks that will ensure your professional growth today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay happy in the relationship by avoiding gossip. Handle multiple responsibilities at the office today. While you will be wealthy today, your health will also be normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You should also be expressive when it comes to emotions. Today is also good to propose or to receive a proposal. Keep the channels of communication open with the lover to express emotions throughout the day. You may fall in love with someone working at your office and this relationship can become serious in the future. Females will be surprised to receive a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. Married females may also conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Avoid confrontations at the office and ensure your commitment brings accolades. You may require putting in effort to settle issues with coworkers. Lawyers need to be careful about the new tasks as some complications may arise. Your communication skills will work out at the client meeting today. Those who are serious about promotions or career growth should also express the willingness to take risks. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships as there will be minor tremors.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments and you can seriously consider investing in the speculative business. Take the initiative to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. You may also buy a property and businessmen will find no difficulty in raising funds for new expansions today. Some females will require spending on a celebration at the office or in the classroom.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related issues will be there. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Those who have pain in joints, especially in elbows will require consulting a doctor. There can also be instances where you may suffer from stomach aches or pain in the eyes. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises will also happen today. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

