Taurus Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: New responsibilities coming your way

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Dear Taurus, your daily astrological predictions for September 24, 2022 suggests, you may be more focused towards your work and boss may give you charge of new responsibilities.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022: A family get-together is indicated.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It's a good day, you just need to take care of your issues on the financial front. An unexpected expense or medical emergency may drain all your savings or make you borrow money from your loved ones. Some may also find it hard to get their education loan sanctioned today. A family get-together is indicated.

Some may be more focused on their health. it's also a productive day for some on the work front. You may be more focused towards your work and boss may give you charge of new responsibilities. It may boost your self-esteem and give you courage to face hurdles on the professional front. Travelling with loved ones may be super fun. You should take care of your health and avoid junk food. Some may get chance to spend a romantic and adventurous evening with beloved.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today:

This is not a good day on the financial front. You may have to pay penalty to break traffic rules. Some may end up buying things they don't actually need. Your current salary may not be enough to pay EMIs or manage monthly expenses, so you may think about find new income sources.

Taurus Family Today:

This day may bring mixed results. You may be excited about attending a family or social events with cousins or friends. Homemakers may think about adding more fun or visiting their friends.

Taurus Career Today:

This is a moderate day on the professional front. Some of you may get government job. Your professional growth may inspire your colleagues. Clients may also be happy with your creative ideas and valuable suggestions.

Taurus Health Today:

It's a moderate day on the health front. You may feel better than usual. Avoid overexerting yourself today as you need some rest. Try to keep yourself hydrated all day long.

Taurus Love Life Today:

Its a normal day on the love front. You may wish to spend quality time with beloved, but work pressure may not allow you to do so. Your friend may try to set you up with someone special.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

