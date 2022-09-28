Taurus Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Expect positive outcome

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives’ several aspirations are likely to be fulfilled with foresight and perseverance. You are likely to do your work with your complete focus which may provide positive results. Your relationship with your seniors is likely to improve which may benefit you. At the beginning of the day, your finances are likely to improve due to gains from various sources. Your siblings or kin may experience growth in their professional life with the right guidance. Taurus students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make their parents proud. Addition or alteration to an existing property is foreseen and may go without a hitch. The changes may prove auspicious as well. Some Taurus natives can also go to a place which can give them peace of mind as well as new energy from inside. You are likely to find an increase in your social stature as you get recognition for your philanthropic work.

Taurus Finance Today A lucrative deal on the financial front is likely to bring a monetary windfall for Taurus natives. Middlemen or brokers can expect a financial windfall in the form of commission, royalty or bonus today. Financially, you are not likely to face many problems as previous investments keep your bank balance healthy.

Taurus Family Today Family affairs may keep Taurus natives busy. A family youngster may require wise counsel in a career or personal matter; remain available to help him or her. You may have to attend to urgent work at home which can improve your bonding with other members.

Taurus Career Today Being clear about your career goals will not only enable Taurus individuals to streamline work but also improve their performance. Keeping those who matter on your right side will be tough, but essential for your career growth, so divert all your energies to it!

Taurus Health Today At the end of the day, you need to pay attention to your health and take a nutritious diet. Some Taurus natives are likely to get rid of prolonged ailments with the help of natural healing. A moderate exercise routine may help you maintain a positive and energetic attitude.

Taurus Love Life Today Being naïve and overly trusting of someone you just have met on a dating site may prove counterproductive. Don’t over-share information with any new person. Married Taurus natives may have to make some compromises to tide over a tense period.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

