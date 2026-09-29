As 2026 begins to wind down, you may find yourself thinking about what you want to take with you into the new year and what you would rather leave behind. The year may have brought new people, opportunities, lessons and fresh beginnings, but it may also have made you more aware of the habits, relationships and emotional patterns you have been holding onto for too long. The one thing you should leave behind before 2027, according to your zodiac sign (Pinterest)

Sometimes, letting go is not about deciding that something was meaningless. It is about recognizing what it taught you and accepting that its role in your life may have come to an end. According to astrologer Lavish Bagzai, your zodiac sign can offer a different perspective on the one thing you may need to release before stepping into 2027.

ALSO READ: Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: How the October 3 transit could change your love life in unexpected ways

Aries The need to prove yourself You may feel driven to show others what you can do, but constantly proving your worth can become exhausting. Before 2027, consider letting go of the need to prove yourself and allow your actions to speak for you.

Taurus What you have outgrown You may hold on to familiar people, habits or situations because they once made you feel secure. This year, it may be time to stop carrying what you have already outgrown.

Gemini Conversations that have ended Not every conversation needs another explanation or final word. If something ended a long time ago, carrying it forward may only keep you stuck in the past.

Cancer Everyone else's emotions Your sensitivity can make you deeply aware of what others are feeling. But you do not have to carry everyone else's emotions. Learning where their feelings end, and yours begin, can help you protect your own peace.

Leo The need for approval You may enjoy recognition, but seeking everyone's approval can slowly pull you away from yourself. Before 2027, let go of the need for everyone to validate your choices.

Virgo The need for perfection Waiting for everything to be perfect can stop you from moving forward. You may need to release the belief that everything must be perfect before you begin.

ALSO READ: Overthinking at night keeps you awake? Osho’s teachings on turning the restless mind towards silence

Libra Relationships built on constant compromise Compromise is part of any relationship, but it should not require you to give up your own needs continually. Consider releasing relationships that only survive through compromise.

Scorpio What happened You may know exactly what a difficult experience taught you. If you already understand the lesson, you may not need to keep carrying what happened with you.

Sagittarius An outdated version of yourself Growth can change what you want, value and believe. Leave behind the version of yourself that no longer fits who you are becoming.

Capricorn Responsibilities that were never yours You may naturally take responsibility for getting things done, but not every burden is yours. Before 2027, release responsibilities that were never yours to carry.

Aquarius Emotional distance Keeping people at a distance can sometimes feel protective. But if emotional distance has become your default defense, consider allowing yourself to be more open.