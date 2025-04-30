These 2 zodiac signs will see unexpected changes in life, says a tarot reader

Life can be full of surprises. In one moment, everything feels calm and steady, and in the next, it is like everything is turning upside down. If you have been feeling stuck or waiting for a breakthrough, you might just be in luck. These 2 zodiac signs will see unexpected changes in life(Freepik)

According to our tarot expert, people born under these two zodiac signs are about to experience sudden and meaningful changes. “Sometimes, life shakes us up just to rearrange things for something better,” he says.

Aries

If you are an Aries, prepare for a shake-up. “The unexpected changes in your daily routine need not cause you worry, as the shift is coming. The unpleasant yet sudden change will create space for a more powerful force to emerge,” says Neeraj Dhankher.

The Tower card often shows up when something in your life needs to fall apart so that something stronger can be built in its place. You might feel thrown off course, especially if you are used to being in control. But as Neeraj explains, “Surrendering control can lead to unknown blessings. Trust that what breaks down is making way for a more powerful force.”

Do not rush into decisions. Take a moment to heal and reflect. You will come out of this with a new understanding and purpose.

Lucky Tip: Burn camphor at home to clear away stuck energy and invite fresh beginnings.

Virgo

For Virgos, kindness will open doors. “Through your modest action today, you can create a significant transformation in another person’s life,” shares the tarot reader.

Whether it is lending a hand, offering your time, or simply sharing a few kind words, your acts of generosity will ripple out and return to you in powerful ways. Your good deeds will attract unexpected blessings.

This is a time for heartfelt giving, without expecting anything in return. That selfless energy will not only help others but also create positive shifts in your own life.

Lucky Tip: Offer water to a peepal tree to strengthen your connection with the universe and invite peace.

So, if you are an Aries or a Virgo, stay open to the unexpected as the universe has bigger plans for you!