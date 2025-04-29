4 zodiac signs will see stable gains & recognition at work from April 27- May 3, as per a tarot reader

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) The tarot card picked for your career for this week is the Hierophant tarot card. The tarot card represents seeking spiritual guidance, culture, and traditional values. However, in a career, this card indicates that career growth and success are foreseen with group work, collaboration and teamwork. As Manisha says, “A week of exceptional achievements at work will boost your reputation and bring well-deserved recognition”. Read about 4 lucky zodiac signs in career from April 27- May 3, 2025 as per an expert.

The Hanged Man is your career tarot card for this week. This tarot indicates introspection on your hasty decisions taken at work. “A leadership opportunity at work will give you the authority to make key decisions”, says Manisha. Hence, be cautious about every step this week. “Staying organized will help you make the most of upcoming opportunities”, she adds.

This week, Two of Coins is the tarot card for your career. “A productive work environment will help you complete key projects efficiently”, says Manisha. Two of Coins suggest the importance of maintaining and warns against overcommittment. “A structured plan will ensure smooth transitions in both personal and professional life”, adds Manisha.

The Strength is your career tarot card. The Strength tarot card in career readings indicates making decisive and bold moves. The card suggests being more emphatic on your self-assurance in your professional zone. As our expert says, “Capital gains and investments may bring financial growth. Strong cooperation from colleagues will make professional tasks easier”.