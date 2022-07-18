These 5 Zodiac signs are most likely to be depressed

Those who believe in astrology must be aware that your sun sign pretty much influences all your personality traits and events in life. Whether it is your career option, happiness, illness or laziness, your sun sign may influence them to a great extent.

Happiness is definitely a choice but not for everyone! Have you ever been in a situation where how much hard you may try; your life leads you to despair and depression? After all that hard work and positivity all you get is sadness and feel helpless? Your sun sign might be the reason!

These are the 5 zodiac signs that are most likely to be depressed;

Capricorn: Capricorns are gloomy and close-minded individuals. For Capricorn’s expressing emotions is very important and not doing so can lead to major depression. They usually take the responsibility for everything and constantly blame themselves. This guilt often turns into depression. During traumatic and stressful situations they remain calm which leads to piling up of their emotions which leads them to more stress. Learning to trust themselves and have a more open-minded attitude can change their life drastically.

Taurus: Mostly introverts, Taurus individuals love to stay in their comfort zone. They always follow the routine and hate any changes in their daily lives. The main reason for depression in these zodiac is because of the changes they counter in daily routines and staying out of their comfort also develop anxiety in them.

Scorpio: Scorpions are more susceptible to suffering from depression as they feel deeply and intensely. They invest heavily in their personal relationships and get hurt easily if it is not working or often dwell on subjects hurtful to them in the past. And loneliness, loss, and separation from loved ones leave them depressed. They often don’t share their feelings because they feel someone might exploit them. For scorpions, it is advised to share their emotion and not to take emotional connections too seriously.

Cancer: They are the most caring and giving individuals with brave hearts outside and fragile ones inside. It is because of this they get hurt easily, even after giving their 100% in anything they do, all they receive is a disappointment from others. They usually are very bad at hiding their emotion and burst out all their emotions.

Pisces: Pisces usually are kind and loving persons, with a tendency towards martyrdom and self-sacrifice. It is this self-destructive and dreamy outlook on life that leaves them disenchanted and gloomy. They usually want to control their lives as much as they want, failing which, they always choose to suffer in silence and try to smile outside to keep their family and friends happy. It is best advised for Pisces to be in touch with reality and avoid self-sacrifice and stop trying to please everyone around them.