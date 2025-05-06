This zodiac sign will twist things in its favour, according to an astrologer

Life has its ups and downs, but some zodiac signs are better at handling the chaos than others. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, Scorpio is the sign that will turn things around in their favour soon, thanks to their patience, sharp instincts, and unshakable determination. This zodiac sign will twist things in its favour(Freepik)

“Whether it is a setback to your plans or something testing your patience, you will handle it all with calm confidence. You are more than capable of rising above it. Just trust your instincts and do not rush things. Let your inner strength guide you,” says the astrologer.

Today’s cosmic energy is all about revealing hidden strengths for Scorpios. Challenges might pop up, but they are actually opportunities in disguise. Scorpios who stay composed and believe in their abilities will notice that they are able to steer things in the direction they want.

When it comes to love and emotions, Scorpios' focus turns deep and meaningful.

“Your soul wants more than surface-level conversations today,” Neeraj explains. “You are not in the mood for flirting or small talk. You are looking for raw honesty, emotional depth, and someone who truly connects with your inner world.”

If you are in a relationship, this is the perfect time to open up and be vulnerable. Do not hold back and share your thoughts, your fears, and your hopes. That emotional openness might just bring you and your partner even closer.

And if you’re single? Do not settle for charm alone. Look for someone who speaks to your soul. You could either reconnect with your passion or meet someone who truly believes in you.

So, for Scorpios, this is a day of personal power. Whether it is dealing with unexpected situations or diving into the emotional deep end, your patience will guide you through.

Feeling ready to face the day, Scorpio? The stars are on your side.