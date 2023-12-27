Universal Tarot Card for 2024: What you need to know

As the new year 2024 begins, it's like starting a fresh story in our lives. The Universal Tarot Card for 2024 gives us a special peek into the coming year. It shows us the big lessons, many chances, and the challenges we might face. Knowing this helps us prepare, make better choices, and handle whatever happens in the year ahead. Understanding this tarot card's messages guides us like a map, letting us prepare for what's to come and confidently navigate the year's twists and turns. Astrological Predictions for the Universal Tarot Card 2024.(Pixabay)

How do you find the Universal Tarot card for 2024?

In the coming year, 2024, the numerical breakdown involves taking each digit, namely 2, 0, 2, and 4, and adding them together: 2 + 0 + 2 + 4. According to this method, this calculation ultimately sums up to 8, the resulting universal number for 2024. Therefore, card number 8 corresponds to the Strength card in the Tarot's Major Arcana deck. Hence, per the numerological predictions, the Universal Tarot Card for 2024 should be the Strength Tarot card.

What does the Strength Tarot Card mean?

The Strength tarot card signifies courage, resilience, and inner power. It signifies the ability to overcome challenges with grace and determination. In the year ahead, the energy of Strength will be influential, encouraging us to face difficulties with confidence and perseverance.

What does the Strength Tarot card mean for 2024?

The Strength Tarot card is not about being physically strong but having the inner strength to handle tough times. It used to be called Fortitude, showing how emotionally strong we can be during hard moments. So, in a Strength year like 2024, it's about focusing on our inner power. In the coming year 2024, it is about being kind to ourselves, understanding, and patient.

It's okay to be open and real, both with yourself and in relationships. True strength isn't forcing things; it's about controlling how we react when things get hard. In 2024, take a moment to pause, think, and trust your own wisdom, especially when things are tough. This inner strength helps you keep moving forward in your life journey.

Strength also means accepting all your emotions, good or bad—they're just feelings. You can learn from them and maybe change some habits or forgive yourself. This year might bring opportunities to face uncomfortable feelings like fear or doubt, but facing them with kindness is important.

How do you use the Universal Tarot card for the year 2024?

According to numerological predictions, the Universal Tarot card for 2024 is the Strength Tarot card. This card of the year 2024 is about embracing your passion for life and enjoying each moment fully! It's a time to think about what tempts you and where you might need to hold back a bit. Are you being true to yourself or trying to be someone you're not just to fit in?

Following your passions is okay, even if others say it's not practical. It's brave to step out of your comfort zone and live your way. Maybe this year is about leaving a job that doesn't make you happy and pursuing what you truly love. Or maybe it's about sharing parts of yourself that you've kept hidden because you're afraid of what others might think. Whatever changes you're thinking about, remember that Strength reminds us to be patient. Things might not happen quickly, but 2024 could be a year of big changes for you. So, be brave! This is the time to be more true to yourself than ever before.

No matter what happens this year, 2024, the Strength Tarot card wants you to remember how brave you are, how patient you can be, and how much inner strength you have. It's like a reminder saying, "You've got this!"