 Valentine's Day 2024: How Moon-Jupiter Conjunction may impact zodiacs - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Valentine's Day 2024: Moon-Jupiter Conjunction may have mixed impact on your love life

Valentine's Day 2024: Moon-Jupiter Conjunction may have mixed impact on your love life

BySoumi Pyne
Feb 08, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year during the Aquarius season, on 14th February.

Zodiac season of Valentine's Day 2024

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year during the Aquarius season, on 14th February. This year, 2024, the day starts with a strong Aries moon, which might make people feel impulsive, self-focused, and prone to emotional outbursts. The clash between the cool Aquarius vibe and the fiery Aries moon could lead to arguments and fights, especially if one person in the relationship is more invested than the other.

Read your Valentin's Day 2024 predictions at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)
Read your Valentin's Day 2024 predictions at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Planetary conjunction on Valentine's Day 2024

Mars joins Pluto in Aquarius on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, just two days before Venus moves into Aquarius too. This combination brings strong emotions and power struggles that might lead to arguments and problems. When planets align with Pluto, there's usually some trouble before things get better, and with Mars making things more intense, it's important to be careful in relationships.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Understanding the Influence of Mercury and Chiron on Valentine's Day 2024

On Valentine's Day, Mercury and Chiron connect in a way that might make it tough to share your feelings, especially if you're still upset about something. You might find yourself bringing up old arguments instead of dealing with the current problem. It's important not to avoid the emotions that come up during disagreements. The North Node also aligns with Chiron, suggesting that being open and honest can lead to positive changes. Hence, you are advised to speak up and express yourself bravely.

How the Moon-Jupiter Conjunction will impact Valentine's Day 2024?

On February 14, the moon aligns with Jupiter, offering a chance to mend conflicts. Transitioning from impulsive Aries to stable Taurus later in the day, emotions will calm. This beneficial conjunction suggests positive outcomes, urging letting go of ego and trivial arguments. Focus on relationship strengths and enjoy contentment. Opt for a late, romantic evening out, whether solo, with friends, or with a partner.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On