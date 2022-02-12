Virgo Daily Horoscope for Feb 12: Wonderful day for love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is going to be a wonderful day; you just need to avoid getting involved in any property deal. Those who have just joined new job, they may start feeling comfortable on the professional front and find it easy to deal with co-workers or clients. Your strong intuitive abilities may allow you to form new bonds with people. A rush of romantic passion and intense love for lover is indicated.

You may be feeling a bit overwhelmed by having supportive and wonderful family members. All your hard work may pay off and help you achieve your fitness goals and mental peace.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

This is an OK day on the financial front and you may have complete control over your expenditure. Those who are in export or import business may get good business deals.

Virgo Family Today

This is a casual day and you may spend time with your loved ones. Someone may not like your attitude or interference in personal matter, so try to control your tongue and avoid poking nose into matters of others.

Virgo Career Today

You may feel more confident at work as you have already achieved a lot and become a hand-picked resource for your company or organization. Just keep working on your skills and showing your actual potential to get more recognition and rewards.

Virgo Health Today

Your good health and energetic mind may allow you to think about important aspects of life. Now, you have a clean energy and positive mindset, so enjoy the good time. Meditation or yoga sessions may bring desired outcome for some.

Virgo Love Life Today

Exciting and wonderful time is foreseen on the love front. Suitable planetary positions and positive energy may fill your heart with love. It’s the right time to show your true feeling to your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026