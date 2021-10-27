Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Keep calm & resolve conflicts!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your day will be buzzing with activity. Take smaller but steadier steps and undertake one job at a time to succeed in all of them by the end of the day. You will have to shoulder additional responsibilities - be it on your professional front or in your personal life - you will be up for it. You may have to multitask to keep up with the pressures today. Your problem-solving skills and never-say-die attitude will help you accomplish urgent assignments, earning you accolades from all quarters. You are likely to meet your friends and have a good time in their company, which will keep you in a cheerful mood all day. Pay attention to detail to achieve better results in life.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial position will be satisfactory, but you will have to keep your expenses in check to save for emergency needs. Timely help from friends is likely to bring stability to your monetary condition.

Virgo Family Today

Although there will be peace and accord in your domestic atmosphere, some unpleasant incident is likely to make it tensed. You will have to maintain your calm while resolving conflicts and misunderstandings with loved ones.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, your efforts to stay ahead in the competition will yield positive results. Your productivity and expertise in your field of work will bring you monetary gains in the form of bonuses.

Virgo Health Today

With a sound mind and fit body, you are likely to enjoy the benefits of good health. Making alterations in your dietary habits will help you get back in shape. Yoga will bring you peace of mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your romantic partner is likely to surprise you with an expensive gift today. You will shower your love on them and make them feel special. Understanding the needs of your beloved will help you enjoy intimacy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

