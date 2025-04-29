Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 29, 2025, predicts office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere on the job and this will help you prove your mettle.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never miss the deadlines

Provide the lover the space in the relationship and also value the opinions. Take up crucial tasks that will also test your professional acumen. Health is normal.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025: No major medical issue will come up today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025: No major medical issue will come up today.

Be sincere in love and this will return fruitful results. Some natives are lucky to take u new roles at the workplace. Prefer safe monetary decisions and health will also be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and the love affair has more pleasant moments today. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and ensure you avoid arguments despite having disagreements. Some lovers will prefer a romantic dinner and there will be support from parents today. You should also not let a third person dictate things in the love life, including siblings and parents. Expect a proposal from a co-worker or friend which may be a surprise.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere on the job and this will help you prove your mettle. The commitment will invite accolades. Some tasks will demand you to work additional hours while seniors holding crucial decisions may require taking part in training sessions. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. The second part of the day is goo to appear for a job interview and the results will be positive. Students may require putting in additional effort to clear examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good inflow of wealth today and this will ensure you utilize it smartly Consider large-scale investments in the stock market. Some natives will plan a vacation abroad and would need to spend a big amount today. You may also win a legal battle over property which will bring in additional wealth. Some businessmen will launch new ventures that will bring in good returns in the future.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up today. However, some instances will come up where you need to be cautious. Children playing outdoors need to be careful about minor injuries. Stay healthy by avoiding alcohol and tobacco. It is also good to skip aerated drinks and replace them with healthy fruit juice. Keep oily and spicy food off the plate. Instead have more fruits and vegetables.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 29, 2025, predicts office politics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On