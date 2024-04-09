 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts property inheritance | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts property inheritance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:12 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Strong love and better professional chances are the highlights of the day.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You take a right decision today

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Plan a date with the crush where you will also express your feelings.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Plan a date with the crush where you will also express your feelings.

Strong love and better professional chances are the highlights of the day. Avoid health risks and utilize the finance smarty. Stick to a healthy diet today.

Bring happiness to the love life. Avoid controversies at the office and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Financially, you’ll do well and your health will be on track today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date with the crush where you will also express your feelings. As the stars of romance are stronger today, the response to a proposal will be positive. Some Virgos may not see any positive change in the relationship. A few Virgos will break up due to a lack of positive vibes. Virgos may meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship but married natives should avoid this as the marital life will be compromised.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Despite strong efforts, your productivity may not be up to the mark in the first part of the day which will also invite the ire of seniors. The second part of the day is good to put down the paper if switching the job is what you need. Avoid office controversies and also never be hesitant to present your thoughts today. Some clients will appreciate your performance which will add value to the profile.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend today. Financially you are not good and there will be issues related to money within the family. Some Virgos will inherit a property but there can also be disputes over wealth with the spouse. You should not lend a big amount today without thinking. This can create chaos in the future. Traders will receive good returns and a bank loan will also be repaid.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, females can expect gynecological issues. Migraine, oral health issues, viral fever, sore throat, and skin allergies are common among Virgos today. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol today. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Try doing exercise in the morning or evening. Those who are traveling must be careful while driving in hilly terrains.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

