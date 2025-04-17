Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025, predicts robust health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Be keen to settle issues in both personal and professional life.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense hours

The love affair will bring positive results and you also require focusing on the responsibilities in your job. Prosperity and good health also exist today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025: Prosperity and good health also exist today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025: Prosperity and good health also exist today.

Be keen to settle issues in both personal and professional life. Wealth will come in and you will be successful in handling it diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the statements you make while spending time with your lover and there can be arguments. Female Virgos who faced opposition from the love affair family will get the approval. You must also be accommodative in the relationship and should be careful to provide personal space to the lover. Today, male natives may get into an office romance which can impact productivity. Married male natives need to be careful to not get trapped in an office romance that may seriously impact the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Minor cracks may happen between you and the senior. This needs to be settled before the day ends. Some new tasks will demand extra working hours. Graphic designers, animators, and civil engineers will be upset as the client may want to rework a project. Be careful while pointing out the errors in a project by a senior as this can also invite issues in the coming days. Businessmen need to wait for a day to launch new ventures.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be in your kitty and there will be opportunities to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Businessmen will see funds coming in, and you may buy or sell a property. Some Virgos will win a legal issue over the ancestral property which is also a good sign. Businessmen will see new opportunities today. They can also sign new deals, which will bring in good funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about infections today. Some females will have oral health issues and will need to consult a dentist. Keep professional stress out of the house and spend more time with the family. Senior Virgos may develop cardiac issues which will need medical attention. It is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco which may negatively affect the health in the long run.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025, predicts robust health
