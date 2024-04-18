 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts possibilities for growth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts possibilities for growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health are good today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in effort to keep the love life going.

Put in effort to keep the love life going. Ensure you handle every professional assignment with confidence. Financially you are prosperous to invest in stock. Romantically, you will be fortunate today. Professionalism ensures success at the office. Both wealth and health are good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Long-distance love affairs may not be successful today. Minor frictions may happen in the name of a previous love affair. And it is wise not to respond to the partner’s allegations which otherwise may lead to serious troubles. You should also be sensitive towards the needs of your lover which will help make the relationship stronger. Avoid disturbing topics while spending time together and stay happy throughout the day. Be a good listener and show patience in dealings.

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Some new roles will come to you. Take them up to prove the professional mettle. Your performance will win accolades at the office and a satisfied client ay also especially mail appreciating your effort. Avoid office gossip and focus more on productivity. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today. Traders handling textiles, automobiles, electronic devices, and leather will also see success.

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day is highly productive in terms of money. Wealth will come from different sources and you may consider fulfilling long cherished dreams. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call. Virgos will win a legal battle over property and some businessmen will succeed in resolving all fund-related conflicts. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, some females may develop lung-related infections that will require social attention in the second part of the day. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will keep children away from school. You should consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Today is also good to quit smoking. Pregnant females should be careful to not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and rock climbing.

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

 

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

