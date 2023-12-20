close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts marital disputes

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts marital disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Dec 20, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, display your valiance today

Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy today. Settle the professional troubles and deliver the best outputs. Prosperity promises a happy lifestyle.

Express the love to your partner and do not shy away from challenges at the workplace. Be smart when it comes to financial handling and prosperity will be there. You may also consider long-term investments. You will also enjoy good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Though the first half of the day may not be good in terms of love, things will improve as the day progresses. Express the feeling in the evening and you may also plan a romantic dinner where you may give a surprise gift. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Stay in the good book of the management and avoid confrontation with co-workers. Handle office pressure with confidence. If you have a plan to switch jobs, update your CV as new opportunities will come knocking. You may travel for job reasons and healthcare employees will handle a crucial task that may invite media attention. Stay away from office politics and also pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life. You are in a good position to renovate the house or to buy home appliances. Some Virgos will need to spend on legal expenses today. If you are keen to invest in a speculative market, this is the best time. Some females will develop medical complications and will need to spend on hospital; expenses. Entrepreneurs will see a good inflow of funds and this helps in expansion to new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today. However, some Virgos may develop minor complications such as respiratory issues which will need medical attention. Those who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

