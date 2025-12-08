Virgo Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: You may attend a job interview in the second part of the day

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know the art of resolving issues Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Consider new responsibilities at work, as you will also be successful in career growth. Avoid major expenditure. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love life will be creative and productive today. There is more scope to perform at the office. Avoid major investments. You should also be careful about your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair safe from tremors and egos. It is good to support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Avoid delving into the past and do not pick out things that may upset the lover. Single natives will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. Pamper the lover and take steps to take the love affair to the next level. Introduce the lover to your parents today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

If you are responsible for the team's performance, here is good news. Your team members will deliver results, and you will win accolades in the office. Your negotiation skills will work out at client sessions. You may also be required to attend a job interview in the second part of the day. Ensure you think twice before launching a new venture in business. Some partnerships may not work out for entrepreneurs. Students looking for higher studies will succeed in getting admission.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Cut down spending a big amount on luxury items and prefer saving for the rainy day. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. There can also be property-related issues within the family. Your spouse will support you in monetary issues. It is good to settle monetary issues with friends or relatives. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds to expand the business to new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Health demands attention. You may require consulting a doctor for digestive issues. Some natives will also develop a cut on their hands. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. Children may complain about throat pain, which may stop them from attending school. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

