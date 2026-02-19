Virgo Horoscope Today for February 19, 2026: Do not be a victim of office politics

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are realistic in your approach Settle the romance-related issues today and spend more time together. Continue giving the best performance at the workplace. Handle your wealth carefully. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for happiness in the relationship. Go for smart professional decisions. You are financially fortunate, and your health is also positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Be sensible while you handle relationship issues. A statement or a word from you may hurt the lover today. Despite that, your partner may also be stubborn in certain things, which may create a minor ruckus. It is good to adopt a diplomatic attitude while you handle the crisis. You will also find the day a good one to resolve the issue with the ex-lover, and bring back happiness. Cut off all love affairs outside the marriage, as breaking the marriage is the last thing you want. Married females may get pregnant today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Do not be a victim of office politics. Some coworkers who are jealous may spread gossip about your performance today, but the management is aware of your proficiency, and this will reflect in your promotion sooner. You may require travelling today for job reasons, while those who are in creative sectors may have a challenging time. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Students will clear the examinations. Those who are keen to switch jobs may also attend job interviews.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Financially, you would be sound today. No major financial decision will hurt you, and you can make the best use of the money by spending on luxury or home appliances. Some females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. You will also buy a new property. It is good to financially help a friend. However, you must also ensure that the amount will be repaid sooner.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today No major health issue will impact routine life. However, ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle packed with a balanced diet and exercise. Avoid sweet and spicy items today and have more veggies and fruits on your plate. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)