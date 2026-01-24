Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 24, 2026: Get appreciation from seniors soon

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Your money matters benefit from clear planning today.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:13 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, quiet focus brings clear steps toward success

    You notice details others miss; this helps finish tasks well. Stay patient, plan simply, and offer steady help to friends while keeping personal time today.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Virgo's careful eye helps you tidy plans and improve small systems. Focus on step-by-step progress, sort priorities, and check details twice. Offer calm assistance to friends, but protect quiet time for rest. Practical choices made today reduce future stress and help goals move forward steadily.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today
    Your relationships grow with small, thoughtful actions. Notice little things your partner or friend enjoys and do them without fuss. If single, be kind when meeting new people and share honest, simple words about what you like. Respect others' feelings and ask gentle questions to learn more. Avoid rushing serious talks; instead choose a calm time to speak. Gentle patience and consistent care help build trust and deepen bonds over time and celebrate each small moment.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today
    Work calls for careful planning and steady effort. Make a short list of top priorities and complete them one by one. Share clear notes with teammates and ask for help when needed. Avoid starting many new tasks at once; finish current work first. Seniors value reliable results and neat work. Keep a tidy workspace and take short breaks to stay focused. With patience and attention, important tasks move ahead smoothly today and celebrate each win.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today
    Your money matters benefit from clear planning today. Write down expected income and regular expenses to see what you can save. Avoid quick buys and wait a day before big choices. Look for small ways to trim costs, like reducing unused subscriptions or car trips. If you need advice, ask a trusted family member. Keep receipts and note bill dates so nothing is missed. Small steady savings build a safer future and gain steady calm.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today
    Take gentle care of your body and mind today. Start with enough water and short walks to lift mood. Stretch during study or work breaks to ease stiffness. Keep bedtime steady and aim for good sleep to recharge. Eat simple home-cooked vegetarian meals and avoid heavy snacks. Practice calm breathing for a few minutes if you feel anxious. If you have ongoing pains, ask a family member to help you visit a doctor with family.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For January 24, 2026: Get Appreciation From Seniors Soon

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes