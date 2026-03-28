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    Virgo Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Good news within the family

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Both finance and health demand special attention.

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 4:27 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true

    Troubleshoot issues related to romance & ensure you stay with your lover. Despite the challenges, you will excel in your career. Minor health issues may come up.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store.
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store.

    Keep your love affair free from tremors and ensure your partner is in a good mood today. Professional performance will be good. Both finance and health demand special attention.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will have positive moments. Resolve the crisis associated with egos. Your partner may expect you to be expressive today. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship. Pamper the lover and shower affection, which will take the relationship to the next level. Some love affairs will involve ego-related issues, and you need to settle this amiably. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse to save their marital life.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Your performance at the office will win accolades. Minor ego-related issues will be there, but your productivity will not be compromised. IT, animation, civil engineering, and web design professionals will visit the client’s office today. In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings. You must also be careful while presenting ideas, as some comments may upset a coworker. Students may find the examinations a little tougher, but they will be able to crack the papers.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    The first part of the day will have financial issues, where you also need to cut down on the expenditure. Avoid large-scale shopping today. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important not to spend too much on luxury items. You may consider investing in fixed deposits. However, avoid major investments in the stock market.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    You need to focus more on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. Switch to a healthy diet, and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables. There can also be issues associated with the liver and chest. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities. Seniors must also be careful while boarding a train or a bus.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For March 28, 2026: Good News Within The Family

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