Virgo Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Good news within the family

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true Troubleshoot issues related to romance & ensure you stay with your lover. Despite the challenges, you will excel in your career. Minor health issues may come up. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store.

Keep your love affair free from tremors and ensure your partner is in a good mood today. Professional performance will be good. Both finance and health demand special attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today The relationship will have positive moments. Resolve the crisis associated with egos. Your partner may expect you to be expressive today. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship. Pamper the lover and shower affection, which will take the relationship to the next level. Some love affairs will involve ego-related issues, and you need to settle this amiably. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse to save their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Your performance at the office will win accolades. Minor ego-related issues will be there, but your productivity will not be compromised. IT, animation, civil engineering, and web design professionals will visit the client’s office today. In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings. You must also be careful while presenting ideas, as some comments may upset a coworker. Students may find the examinations a little tougher, but they will be able to crack the papers.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today The first part of the day will have financial issues, where you also need to cut down on the expenditure. Avoid large-scale shopping today. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important not to spend too much on luxury items. You may consider investing in fixed deposits. However, avoid major investments in the stock market.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today You need to focus more on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. Switch to a healthy diet, and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables. There can also be issues associated with the liver and chest. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities. Seniors must also be careful while boarding a train or a bus.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)