Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for November 10, 2025: Avoid harsh words while discussing trouble with clients or seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prove your valor today

A happy romantic relationship, along with professional success, makes your day. Make smart financial investments today for a safe future. Health demands care.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve the rifts today and enjoy a fabulous love life. Be professional and overcome all the challenges at the workplace. You need smart financial handling today. Keep a watch on the lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant discussions and be a strong supporting pillar for the partner in personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. Do not let a third person interfere in the relationship. You may meet up with your ex-lover and potentially rekindle the old relationship. However, married females should avoid this, as their family life will be compromised. Those who are travelling should talk to their lover today to express their feelings.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today. Despite your attempts, you may lose a crucial project, which may seriously impact your profile. Avoid harsh words while discussing trouble with clients or seniors today. Those who are keen to switch jobs may put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come before the day ends. Businessmen can also expand their territories, as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations. Entrepreneurs may find challenges in raising funds and even in signing crucial deals today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some clients abroad may clear the long-pending dues. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important not to spend too high on luxury items. This is also not the right time to provide financial assistance to a friend. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider launching new ventures or expanding to new territories, including foreign locations.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the lifestyle today. There will be issues associated with the lungs and eyes. The seniors at home must consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasy. You should also be careful about adventure activities today. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu.

Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

