Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024 advises to spend wisely

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 10, 2024 12:59 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health can be a concern today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says walk towards success

Resolve the troubles in the love life today. Your commitment at the workplace will help to obtain supreme professional results. Health can be a concern today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: Resolve the troubles in the love life today.
Be optimistic in your relationship and you’ll see the changes. Show your diligence at the workplace and attain the best results. Handle wealth smartly while health can give you minor troubles today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Have a positive attitude towards relationship issues. Be sincere and shower affection unconditionally. Open communication is a key factor in the love life. You may consider traveling somewhere romantic, this weekend. Introduce the lover to the family and also get permission for marriage. Single Virgos may come across someone special. Those who are married need to stay away from outside relationships which may damage their marriage today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance at the workplace will be good today. While new tasks will come up, it is crucial you spend more time and stay focused. IT, healthcare, architecture, hospitality, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Some students who have applied to foreign universities can expect positive news today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Have proper control over the expenditure and the inflow of wealth will not be as good as you expected. You may buy home appliances and furniture in the second half of the day but avoid gold, property, and investment in speculative business. Virgos may need to spend on the medical expenses of a relative while females may require contributing for a party tonight. Some Virgos will need money to meet the educational needs of the child studying abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health today. There can be medical complications in the first part of the day. Some seniors may have chest-related infections that require immediate medical attention. Females having migraine and gynecological issues may miss the routine life. Students playing outside will have minor bruises as well. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

