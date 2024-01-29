 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts professional success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts professional success

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major professional issue will trouble you.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve the mysteries of life

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Married male Virgos should not go for an extramarital affair as the spouse will find out today evening.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Married male Virgos should not go for an extramarital affair as the spouse will find out today evening.

Today, your love life will be vibrant, and officially you will rock. Be smart while spending money and avoid health risks. Go for a balanced diet sans oil.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Be expressive in love and also show the willingness to deliver the best results at the office. Both wealth and health are good throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Have a strong bond with the lover. Your approach in the love life is crucial. You should spend more time with the lover as this would enhance the feelings. Single Virgos may fall in love today. Married male Virgos should not go for an extramarital affair as the spouse will find out today evening. Some love affairs will see bitterness due to egos and it is wise to resolve the issue before the day ends.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will trouble you. However, some tasks will keep you busy throughout the day. Utilize communication skills while at the table with clients. Foreign clients need a proper plan and you need to have it ready before the talks. You may have minor issues with an HR person and this needs to be settled. Keep office politics out of the professional life and focus on productivity. Entrepreneurs need to wait for a day to launch a new concept.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend money blindly on luxury items. You need to save for the rainy day. A relative will be in need of finance and you may provide it. There can be financial benefits from previous investments and this will work out when you handle financial matters more smartly. The second half of the day is good to buy a car. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Virgos who are diabetic need to be careful about their diet. Avoid anything rich in fat and oil and instead, go for more veggies. Make salad a part of the menu and also engage in proper exercise. Virgos can pick today to join a gym or a yoga class.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On