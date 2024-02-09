 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2024 predicts lucrative outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2024 predicts lucrative outcomes

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2024 predicts lucrative outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity permits smart financial investments.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are meant to make you stronger

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2024. A happy client will mail appreciating your efforts and this will work to your benefit.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2024. A happy client will mail appreciating your efforts and this will work to your benefit.

Luckily, the love life will be good today. No official challenge will pose a threat. Prosperity permits smart financial investments. Check more details.

Stay happy in your love life. Overcome every professional challenge with confidence. Financially you are good but minor health issues may exist today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Have a good time in romance today. Settle the past disputes and spend more time together. Share emotions both good and bad. Female Virgos will receive proposals today. A few female Virgos will also get engaged with the blessings of seniors. Married females have higher chances of getting conceived and you can think about expanding the family. Though your ex-flame may try to connect with you, married Virgos need to avoid this as the family life will be compromised.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge will come up. Your focus needs to be on the job. Be cordial with coworkers and team building is crucial in your role today. A happy client will mail appreciating your efforts and this will work to your benefit. Some businessmen will be lucky to find success in business expansions. Students should not take chances while appearing for the examination. They should be more focused on academics and definitely will obtain good results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial crisis will exist today and you are fortunate to receive good returns from past investments. You may also inherit a family property or will win a legal suit. Some Virgos will clear all pending dues while businessmen will raise funds without much trouble. There are Virgos preferring heavy investments and as per the finance astrology, stock market and speculative business are good options to try.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Virgos with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the first part of the day. You may also have complaints related to pain in elbows and breathing issues. Be careful while boarding a train today. Females must be careful while lifting heavy objects and also stay away from people with negative attitudes. Keep anger under wraps as it may impact the balance of the body.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

