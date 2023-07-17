Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 advises to follow a healthy diet

Daily Horoscope Prediction says Virgos sail through the troubled sea with a smile A happy romantic life backed by a productive professional one is the highlight of the day. Both your finance and health are also positive throughout the day. Virgo Daily Horoscope, July 17, 2023: Today is good to express an idea to the management

Troubleshoot relationship issues to make them stronger today. Your professional life will have troubles but you will overcome them. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You’ll enjoy the best in a romantic relationship today. There will be no troubles today and you’ll have some of the best moments together. Avoid digging up the past and spend more time together discussing the future. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Lawyers, magistrates, scientists, architects doctors, nurses, chefs, media persons, painters, and academicians need to be careful as office politics will be stronger today, impacting their careers. However, your honesty and discipline will come to your rescue. Job seekers will get the right opportunities today. Attend the interviews to crack them. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Today is good to express an idea to the management and your decisions as a responsible manager will prove right.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be no financial trouble today. As you’ll see fortune flowing from different sources, it is easier to launch a new business or to expand one. New partnerships also ensure sufficient funds. A bank loan will also be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. A friend or relative will be in dire need of finance and you may provide assistance.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Follow a healthy diet plan, rich in nutrients and minerals. Do not bring the office pressure to your home. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws while driving. Some Virgos will have kidney or heart-related problems but they won’t be too serious.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

