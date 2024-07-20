 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts a new venture | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts a new venture

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 20, 2024 02:24 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for July 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy love relationship where you both will share emotions.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around

Keep the love-related issues under control &spend more time in the relationship. Despite challenges, overcome the official challenges. Prosperity also exists.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024: Despite challenges, overcome the official challenges.

Have a happy love relationship where you both will share emotions. Prove the potential at work and ensure your prosperity is also efficiently channeled. Health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors in the first part of the day the love life will go smoothly. Keep egos out of the life and ensure you both spend more time together. Some long-distance love affairs may not be productive and can even lead to a breakup. Open communication is a key factor in maintaining love affairs effectively. You may find someone interesting, especially in the second half of the day. You may propose to get a positive response.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members and this will work out in team projects. New responsibilities will come in and the seniors will trust your mettle. You may even consider moving abroad for job reasons while lawyers, uniformed professionals, designers, publishers, and media persons will have a tight schedule. Some Virgos will switch jobs for a better salary. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider launching a new venture and new promoters will come to sign new deals.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You will receive wealth from different sources today. This will help you make crucial money-related decisions. Some Virgos will invest in realty and there can also be major investments in the stock market. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity while a sibling will also ask for monetary help. Some Virgos will require spending for a senior at home.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have respiratory issues will need special medical attention. Throat infection, migraine, and minor pain in joints will be common among Virgos today. Those with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
