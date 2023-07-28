Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 predicts minor hiccups in wealth

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 predicts minor hiccups in wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for July 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some Virgos may develop sleep-related problems.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you chase the dream to make it real

Shower love throughout the day and this will keep you energetic at the workplace. Be sensible in financial matters. Ensure your health is in good shape.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023: Shower love throughout the day and this will keep you energetic at the workplace.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023: Shower love throughout the day and this will keep you energetic at the workplace.

The romantic relationship will be stronger today and your professional life would be successful. Avoid spending too high. You will be healthy as well.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible in the relationship. Do not hurt the feelings of the lover and spend more time understanding the partner in and out. There can be friction today and resolve it before the day ends. Today is also good to introduce the lover to the family. Some Virgos will also love surprise gifts and a romantic dinner. Single Virgos may come across an interesting person before the month ends. However, female natives need to be cautious while making new friendships with males.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and you’ll see how good you perform at the workplace. Your cordial relationship with your colleagues will help in teamwork. Some Virgos may require spending long hours at the workplace. Healthcare workers and IT professionals have good opportunities to move abroad for jobs. Marketing and salespersons will need to struggle to meet the target. Copywriters, authors, and graphic designers can expect a hike in position today. Freelancing work would add more revenue to your work and more reputation to your efforts.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle financial troubles with confidence. Despite the minor hiccups in wealth, you’ll be in a good condition to meet the daily expenses. A sibling will help you financially and you may also donate money to charity in the second half of the day. Be sensible while investing money in the stock market today. Avoid speculative business but mutual funds are good options.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Some Virgos may develop sleep-related problems. Drink plenty of water and have a balanced diet rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Stay away from worries and spend time with people who have a positive attitude. Do not bring office life home. You may have breathing-related ailments that require medical attention today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

