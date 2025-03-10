Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Barriers make you stronger Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses.

Be romantic today. This will help you settle the relationship issues. Professionally you’re good. Minor health issues may exist but nothing will be serious.

Continue showering affection on the lover and this will have a positive impact on the love affair. Your commitment at work will help settle major productivity issues. Prosperity will be there but health can give minor issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses. Look for moments to express your feelings and those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone at least once a day. Some long-distance love affairs may not yield good results and may also end up today. Marriage is on the cards for lovers and you may also take a call with the backing of parents. Consider a vacation this weekend with the partner where you will spend more time discussing the future.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial while at a client session. Brush up the skills as you may require them to impress the clients. You may also be successful in meeting tight deadlines for international clients. Expect a hike or change in position. You may have office-related travels today. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students appearing for competitive examinations may taste success today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and today you are good to make financial decisions. However, avoid property-related discussions with siblings as this can lead to arguments. You may renovate the house or buy electronic devices. Some traders will find funds from partners to expand the business. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor breath-related issues may be there. You may start the day with exercise and some females will also join a yoga class. Do not get upset over minor ailments as things will be normal in a few days. There can also be skin-related issues and children may develop viral fever or sore throat in the second part of the day. Pregnant females should be careful while doing adventurous activities.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)