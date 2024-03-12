 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 12, 2024 predicts twists and turns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 12, 2024 predicts twists and turns

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 12, 2024 predicts twists and turns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 12, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 12, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. In the office or on your career path, today shouts ‘pivot!’

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unlocking the Secrets of Your Day, Virgo

Today brings a balanced blend of challenge and opportunity. Embrace it! Your strategic thinking will come in handy, both in navigating tricky conversations and seizing chances to advance.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 12, 2024: Today brings a balanced blend of challenge and opportunity.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 12, 2024: Today brings a balanced blend of challenge and opportunity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In essence, today looks like a chessboard for Virgos, with moves that can lead to personal growth and small victories. Stay vigilant and ready to adapt. Flexibility and open-mindedness will serve you well, and remember, humor disarms even the sternest of critics or rivals.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The stars suggest a twist in your romantic narrative—expect unexpected declarations or sudden deep dives into heart-to-heart conversations. Single or coupled, you’re in the spotlight, so use your natural charm and wit. If you're single, an intellectual spark might ignite with someone surprising. For those coupled up, plan something out of the ordinary; a new experience could rekindle your bond.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

In the office or on your career path, today shouts ‘pivot!’ With Pluto doing the tango in your sector of professional achievements, you're poised to spot opportunities that others miss. Listen closely to feedback, even if it’s not what you want to hear—it's golden for growth. Networking is your best friend today. The most casual conversation could lead to a game-changing insight or opportunity.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial instincts are sharper than a tack today, Virgo. There’s potential for gain, but it requires you to blend caution with daring. Think outside the box in money matters. Perhaps a non-traditional investment catches your eye, or you stumble upon a side hustle that sparks joy as well as extra income. Before you leap, though, make sure to do your due diligence. Your budgeting skills are also on point; use them to rebalance or refine your financial plans. It’s a good day to start building toward a more secure and thrilling financial future.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You’re in tune with your body’s needs today, Virgo, which is great because it might ask for a bit more attention than usual. If there’s a wellness trend you’ve been curious about—be it a new workout, diet, or meditation practice—dive in. Your intuition is your best guide. Meanwhile, remember that mental health is just as vital as physical. Give yourself permission to relax and recharge.

﻿Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

﻿

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On