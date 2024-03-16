 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts uninvited situations | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts uninvited situations

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Love life will see minor issues but they will be settled sooner.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your valor speaks your personality

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: Handle money carefully today.
Love life will see minor issues but they will be settled sooner. Handle all professional challenges on a positive note. Handle money carefully today.

Resolve relationship issues amicably to keep the love life going. Perform the best at the workplace while there will also be no major monetary issues. But handle wealth carefully. Health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having arguments in your personal life. Your lover may provoke you but do not lose your temper. Shower love and also support the partner in all endeavors. Be romantic and even plan a dinner tonight. You may also spend more time together sharing your emotions. Today is good to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards. As female natives may get conceived, married couples can think about expanding the family.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive but things will get back on track as the day progresses. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. Be careful at team meetings as a coworker or senior may belittle your achievements which may impact the morale. Students need to be more focused on their studies. Entrepreneurs will need to work hard to negotiate with clients today but the last smile will be yours.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. No major monetary issues will disturb you. However, it is good to have control over expenditure. Stay away from luxury shopping. You may need the support of a financial advisor and there is nothing wrong with seeking one. Businessmen may face fund shortages. Do not invest in new territories, especially in foreign lands. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Minor Virgos may fall while playing but the injuries may not be serious. Those who are planning a vacation must carry a medical kit. Do not drive at night and also stay away from alcohol. You may face issues related to blood pressure or heart but that can be kept under control with extra care.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

