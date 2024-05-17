 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts business expansion | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Hard targets cause no serious threat today

Be positive in attitude which will help in both romantic & professional relationships. Financial troubles prevent crucial decisions today. Keep a watch on health.

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. Avoid arguments in love life and also take up crucial challenges at work. Be careful while handling finance and health is also normal today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Take steps to stay happy in love. Your partner prefers you to be romantic. Shower affection and ensure you consider the emotions of your lover. Share emotions both good and bad. Some love affairs require more communication. Maintain a positive attitude and ensure you troubleshoot the problems of the past to not let them pop up again. Single natives may find interesting people but remember that today is not good to start a new relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Keep focused on the job. Despite the challenges, you will be successful in accomplishing all assigned tasks. Today, architects, interior designers, painters, IT employees, mechanics, academicians, botanists, authors, publishers, lawyers, judges, and copywriters will have a busy day with tight deadlines. Do not let personal issues impact your professional life and be diplomatic at the workplace. Businessmen may see new opportunities to expand the trade. The second part of the day is also good for launching new ideas.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Do not engage in any major financial activity. The previous investments will also not bring returns as expected. Some Virgos will be a part of monetary disputes. You may buy electronic devices today but do not invest in real estate. Stay away from the stock market today and do not get into the online lottery as you may not be lucky today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the family and also have a healthy diet today rich in nuts, fruits, and veggies. Some Virgos can expect digestion issues as well as severe headaches today. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Those who have diabetes or respiratory disorders need to be careful. Avoid tobacco for a day and also skip junk food. You can also join a gym or a yoga session to stay healthy.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

