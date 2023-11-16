Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts sapphire will bring luck

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your mission is to lead and rule Be sincere in your love life and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today. Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2023: You are financially good. Health is also fine today.

Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Take the initiative to settle the disputes in the love life today. Some female Virgos may be adamant about compromise and this can cause trouble. Keep egos out of the relationship Spend more time together as your lover prefers that. Some male Virgos may get into office romance but this can be dangerous for married persons. You may propose today as the love stars are positive and your proposal will be accepted.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be productive today and this promises a better office life. Have a creative mind today and this will help you handle crucial tasks that demand ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking. Be specific at team meetings and express your opinion without apprehension. You may also have office-related travels today. Students will find success in examinations. Though businessmen will find options to launch new ventures, it is good to wait for a day to analyze every angle before making the final call.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are fortunate today as wealth will flow in from every corner. There will be prosperity and you may be keen to try the luck in the stock market. Speculative business is also a good option to augment wealth. Some Virgos will invest in property while females will be happy to buy jewelry. Virgos should also be careful to donate money for a celebration at home.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have issues with the heart of lungs need to be extremely careful today. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues that may require visiting a doctor. Some children may complain about viral fever, throat infection, and dental issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or using the staircase.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

