close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts sapphire will bring luck

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts sapphire will bring luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 16, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for November 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sincere in your love life and you will see the results today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your mission is to lead and rule

Be sincere in your love life and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2023: You are financially good. Health is also fine today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2023: You are financially good. Health is also fine today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Take the initiative to settle the disputes in the love life today. Some female Virgos may be adamant about compromise and this can cause trouble. Keep egos out of the relationship Spend more time together as your lover prefers that. Some male Virgos may get into office romance but this can be dangerous for married persons. You may propose today as the love stars are positive and your proposal will be accepted.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be productive today and this promises a better office life. Have a creative mind today and this will help you handle crucial tasks that demand ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking. Be specific at team meetings and express your opinion without apprehension. You may also have office-related travels today. Students will find success in examinations. Though businessmen will find options to launch new ventures, it is good to wait for a day to analyze every angle before making the final call.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are fortunate today as wealth will flow in from every corner. There will be prosperity and you may be keen to try the luck in the stock market. Speculative business is also a good option to augment wealth. Some Virgos will invest in property while females will be happy to buy jewelry. Virgos should also be careful to donate money for a celebration at home.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have issues with the heart of lungs need to be extremely careful today. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues that may require visiting a doctor. Some children may complain about viral fever, throat infection, and dental issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or using the staircase.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out